Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot talks about leadership and making a difference on the 21st Century Business Forum April 13 

How can leaders truly make a difference? Former Walmart executive Claire Babineaux-Fontenot—now CEO of the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second largest U.S. charity—will share her insights on the April episode of 21st Century Business Forum.

Babineaux-Fontenot oversees the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second largest U.S. charity. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meals programs. Together, the network provides more than 4 billion meals to more than 46 million people across the United States and supports programs that improve food security for the families they serve.

Prior to joining Feeding America, Claire spent 13 years as a part of Walmart’s leadership team with her most recent role being executive vice president and global treasurer. In this role, she had global responsibility for tax, treasury operations, capital markets, investor relations, global risk management, casualty and self-insurance leading teams across 28 countries and over 1,000 associates worldwide.

A Louisiana native, Claire has been entrusted with the leadership of teams for nearly three decades. Before Walmart, she was partner-in-charge of the Baton Rouge office and tax practice leader for Adams and Reese LLP, one of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Law Firms.” Earlier in her career, she was dispute resolution practice group leader for the southwest region at PwC (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers) and an assistant secretary for the Office of Legal Affairs for the State of Louisiana.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

