Get tickets to Elevate Your Leadership & Your Team 2025

Start your new year with business and leadership growth insights from bestselling author Jordan Montgomery and international leadership speaker Charlotte Gambill at Business Report‘s 2025 Elevate Your Leadership & Your Team event.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Healing Place Arena, 19202 Highland Road. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for light breakfast and networking. Tickets are $75 per person, with proceeds benefitting the nonprofit Empower 225.

Montgomery, a bestselling author, performance coach, and speaker, will discuss the art of encouragement. Inspired by his bestselling book The Art of Encouragement: How to Lead Teams, Spread Love and Serve from the Heart, Montgomery will explain why encouragement is vital for building strong teams and how to implement authentic encouraging practices at your business.

Gambill is a sought-after global teacher, communicator, and mentor. She has more than 25 years of leadership experience, focused on seeing human potential realized.

She imparts practical teaching, insight, and wisdom into staff training and most recently has founded The Collective, a mentorship program that sees people from all walks of life find connection and community as they embark upon this leadership intensive.

Sponsors for the event are Window World, Investar, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Acadian, Shell, Cypress Roofing, Highland Wealth and Guaranty Media.

