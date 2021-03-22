Coach Nick Saban shares secrets for building a high-performing team on Business Report’s Business Forum April 14

The 21st Century Business Forum will explore unique insights for team building and developing a winning strategy with Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban.

This webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will broadcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14. The topic is “Building a High-Performing Team.” Registration is free.

Widely considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, Saban has led his teams to win seven national titles―the most in college football history―and has won multiple national coaching honors, including National Coach of the Year twice. In this session, Gordon will explore some of the traits and secrets that have earned Saban the reputation as an outstanding tactician, leader, organizer and motivator, making him the most dominating coach in college football.

Saban has served as the head football coach at the University of Alabama since 2007. Before that, he served as head coach of the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins as well as Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, and the University of Toledo.

The coach and his wife Terry are the co-founders of Nick’s Kids Foundation, an organization they established in 1998 in honor of the late Nick Saban Sr. to raise awareness and provide resources for organizations serving children. The foundation has distributed over $9 million to these organizations.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a line-up of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, with Gordon interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Business Report and is sponsored by LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Registration is free; sign up here.