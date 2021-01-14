John Maxwell shares leadership insights on Business Report’s 21st Century Business Forum Feb. 10

The 21st Century Business Forum continues in February, featuring influential leadership expert John Maxwell.

This episode, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will broadcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Registration is free.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a line-up of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, with Gordon interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

Maxwell is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Business Week bestselling author, speaker, coach, and leader who has sold more than 33 million books in fifty languages. He has been called the No. 1 leader in business and the most influential leadership expert in the world. A recipient of the Horatio Alger Award and the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network, Dr. Maxwell influences Fortune 500 CEOs, the presidents of nations, and entrepreneurs worldwide.

In March, Gordon will interview Renee Mauborgne, author of best-sellers Blue Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Shift. In 2019, Mauborgne and her co-author, Chan Kim, were honored by Thinkers50 as the No. 1 management thinkers in the world.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Business Report and is sponsored by LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Registration is free; sign up at BusinessForumUSA.com.