Bestselling author Josh Linkner tackles creativity and innovation in business in May 12 Business Forum

Tech entrepreneur and top innovation speaker Josh Linkner will tackle creativity and innovation in business in May in the 21st Century Business Forum.

This webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will broadcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12. Registration is free.

Linkner has been the founder and CEO of five tech companies, which sold for a combined value of over $200 million. Previously, he was the founding CEO of Detroit Venture partners, helping over 100 tech startups to get off the ground.

Today, Josh serves as chairman and co-founder of Platypus Labs, an innovation research, training, and consulting firm that teaches organizations how to become an industry disruptor, strengthen their competitive edge and drive sales and profitable growth. He has twice been named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and is the recipient of the United States Presidential Champion of Change Award.

His latest book, Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results, is a New York Times bestseller. He is also the author of Disciplined Dreaming: A Proven System to Drive Breakthrough Creativity and The Road to Reinvention: How to Drive Disruption and Accelerate Transformation.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a line-up of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, with Gordon interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Business Report and is sponsored by LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Registration is free; sign up here.