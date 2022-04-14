3D Marketing Seminar: 5 expert Capital Region business owners share insights into marketing strategies that get the highest ROI

Presented by Baton Rouge Business Report, 225 Magazine and inRegister

Do you want to drive customers to your door?

Do you want to learn from marketing success in the Capital Region?

Do you want to take your digital marketing to the next dimension?

If so, join us to hear leading experts talk about the evolution of marketing and discover key opportunities for local small businesses.

Julio Melara, Chairman of Melara Enterprises, will explain why he bought a local media company and share his vision for small business growth in the Capital City Region. A local panel of experts will dive into how much money you should really spend on marketing and what strategies get the highest ROI for their business.

Meet the experts:

Stephen Hightower , Managing Partner of City Group Hospitality

, Managing Partner of City Group Hospitality Scott Berg , President of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

, President of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry Rachel Eggie , Owner of EGGIE Salon Studio

, Owner of EGGIE Salon Studio Jim Urdiales , Owner of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Restaurant

, Owner of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Restaurant Haley Herrington, Partner of HerringStone’s Boutique

Lastly, transform your marketing capabilities and learn what the customer journey looks like TODAY from our leading digital experts.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, at the Conference Center at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Join us for networking and breakfast at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 8 a.m.

Purchase your tickets here.