It’s time: Nominate the difference-makers you know for Forty Under 40

Young professionals are shaping the future of the Capital Region, and it’s important to honor and celebrate their passion, commitment and impact.

Beginning June 6, Business Report will begin accepting nominations for its annual Forty Under 40 awards program.

Each year since 1994, the magazine has been honored rising young professionals in our community who have achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40.

Business Report is looking for people who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers and community service, and who are likely to continue to do so. Those recognized encompass business, politics, the arts, nonprofits, education, health care, public service and other professions.

To be eligible, nominees must be under the age of 40 as of Nov. 1, 2023. This year’s Forty Under 40 honorees will be featured in the November issue of Business Report. The names of honorees will remain confidential until then. They will also be recognized at a special event later that month.

All nominations must be made online no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 7. No exceptions to the deadline will be made.

See a list of past honorees and get answers to questions you may have. Use the form below to submit your nomination.