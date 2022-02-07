What rapid wage growth means for the economy going forward 

The startlingly rapid pace of job creation in January captured all the headlines Friday. But other details contain the biggest implications for markets in the months ahead: namely, wage growth, Axios reports.

Wages soared last month, with average hourly earnings up 0.7% in January and 5.7% over the last year. But that could fuel higher inflation in the future and prompt a more aggressive response from the Federal Reserve.

For now, workers are still playing catch-up to high inflation—analysts expect the Consumer Price Index that’ll be released Thursday to show a 7.3% rise in prices in the year ended in January. But the flip side of workers catching up will be continuing cost pressures facing businesses in 2022, especially in labor-intensive industries.

Moreover, if pay keeps rising at ever-faster rates, there’s a greater risk of an outright wage-price spiral—the thing central bankers hope to avoid.

The main tool Fed chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have to try to stop that from happening is raising rates more and faster. Read the full story.