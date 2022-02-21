Small businesses bearing brunt of supply chain issues, inflation 

Small businesses are bearing the brunt of supply chain pressures and rising prices, with many tapping their cash reserves or taking on debt just to compete with larger rivals, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Most smaller firms don’t have the resources to thrive in an environment of booming demand and short supply—the same forces that many of America’s biggest companies have been able to ride to higher earnings. High inflation, a tight labor market, stressed supply chains and dwindling liquidity are straining many small businesses, exacerbating the existing power imbalance between small and big firms.

Small business owners say demand remains strong. But they face a longer-term impact on sales if their businesses cede customers to larger rivals with the resources to serve them.

Two-thirds of small businesses impacted by supply chain constraints say suppliers are favoring large businesses because of the volume of orders, according to a recent Goldman Sachs survey of more than 1,400 businesses.

Additionally, in late January, nearly 27% of small businesses tracked by Gusto, a payroll and benefits provider, had less than one month of payroll expenses in reserves, up from 21% a year earlier. Read the full story.