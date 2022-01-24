Rising interest rates may force Baton Rouge business owners to pivot once again

The Federal Reserve is expected to signal this week its intention to begin raising interest rates in March—the first hike in three years.

Small business owners already dealing with workforce and supply chain woes now have to account for the expectation that money will be more expensive to borrow in the near future.

Scott Gaudin, chief lending officer with Currency Bank, suggests business owners ask themselves: If I can afford this expense at 4% interest, can I also afford it at 5%? If the answer is “maybe not,” the next question is whether the expense is a need or merely a want, he says.

He says a lot of people recently have preferred to hang on to their cash amid the economic uncertainty. Higher borrowing costs likely will cause them to revisit that strategy.

Gaudin says business owners might need to monitor their financials even more closely than normal and run through more “what if” scenarios that might affect their company. For people and businesses that don’t need to borrow, higher rates have the upside of giving them a higher return on their money.

“I don’t think it’s a reason to panic,” says Jude Melville, CEO of b1BANK.

Rates have room to grow while still staying relatively low by historical standards, he says, so he doesn’t see much chance that the expected rate hike will cause a serious slowdown. Tighter monetary policy won’t affect other causes of inflation such as the supply chain issues, he adds.

“Any rates that you can lock in for an extended period now will look smart when rates are higher,” Melville says. “I think the key is to play the long game.”