Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims drop by 4.6%

Last week, 6,783 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in Louisiana—a roughly 4.6% drop from the week before, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same time last year, 50,941 initial claims were filed throughout the state.

The four-week moving average of initial claims dropped to 8,134 from the previous week’s average of 9,504.

Meanwhile, the number of continued claims filed for the week ending May 1 increased to 52,018 from 51,308 the previous week. However, last week’s continued claims were still far below the comparable figure of 310,013 for the same week in 2020.

