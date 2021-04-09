Louisiana sees drop in weekly initial unemployment claims

Last week, there were 582 fewer initial unemployment claims filed in Louisiana compared to the week before, according to recent figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For the week ending April 3, the number of initial claims dropped to 12,263, down from the 12,845 claims filed during the week ending March 27.

During the same week last year, shortly after Gov. John Bel Edwards mandated business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than eight times the number of initial claims were filed statewide (102,172).

Additionally, the four-week moving average of initial claims last week increased to 9,693 from the previous week’s average of 8,402.

Meanwhile, continued claims for the week ending April 3 rose to 46,530, up from 42,546 the week before. The four-week moving average of continued claims dropped to 44,022 from 44,393 the previous week.

Read the LWC’s full release.