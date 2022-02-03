January US jobs report likely to be a ‘hot mess,’ analysts warn

Analysts are using terms like “hot mess” to describe their expectations for the federal jobs report set for release Friday morning.

Measurement issues and data quirks will make it hard to assess the impact of COVID-19 or to gauge the underlying health of the labor market, just as the Federal Reserve is trying to decide how to steer the economy.

Data for the report was collected in mid-January, near the peak of the Omicron variant’s surge. But it is unclear how coronavirus-related disruptions will affect the jobs numbers; estimates vary widely from a gain of 250,000 jobs to a loss of 400,000, The New York Times reports .

And cases are starting to fall. “You could have the possibility of a payroll number that looks really truly horrendous, but you’re pulling on a rubber band,” Nick Bunker, director of economic research for the job site Indeed, tells the Times . “Things could bounce back really quickly.”

While companies generally lay off millions of seasonal workers in January, low jobless claims indicate employers may be hanging on to more people than usual in a tight labor market, Axios reports .

Numbers based on a survey of households, like the unemployment rate, are updated based on new population estimates, Axios notes, which means the January numbers are not directly comparable to December.

The bottom line: It’s probably best not to draw sweeping conclusions about the economy from data collected in this very weird month.