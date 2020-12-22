BRAC’s weekly economic report: Consumer spending down in Baton Rouge 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its last COVID-19 economic indicator report of the year, assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy.

“As we finish out the year, it’s important to acknowledge the recovery that has occurred even as the virus continues to spread in the region and state,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement. “At the height of the pandemic, we had nearly 65,000 weekly unemployment claims in the Capital Region, and we are now down below 12,000. Consumer spending has stabilized in most parishes because of the relative stability in the job market. The more we follow best practices in social distancing through the holiday season, the less ground we will have to make up once the vaccine is widely distributed.”

Key findings from this week’s dashboard include:

• Unemployment claims fell again, this time to 11,978 initial and continued claims for the week.

• While consumer spending is down slightly in East Baton Rouge Parish, it is up in Ascension and Livingston parishes, and there is hope that the new federal stimulus will boost spending across the region.

• Hotel occupancy remains low as federal and state guidance advises against holiday travel.

• Mobility remained relatively static except for retail and recreation travel, which saw an uptick in most parishes.

In 2021, BRAC plans to release the dashboard monthly, rather than weekly. See the full report.