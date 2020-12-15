BRAC dashboard: Weekly unemployment claims dip to lowest level since before COVID-19

Weekly combined unemployment claims in the Capital Region are the lowest they’ve been since the outset of the pandemic, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s COVID-19 economic dashboard, released today.

Claims fell for a second straight week a two-week spike that prompted the Louisiana Workforce Commission to launch a fraud investigation. Moreover, the 12,708 claims this week were the fewest filed since before the pandemic.

At the same time, chamber officials argue that as the economy continues its slow recovery, another federal stimulus package is crucial.

“Consumer spending is falling during a time period in which it is usually at its height, and the lack of individuals traveling this winter mean that the hotel, airline and other transportation industries will continue to struggle for revenue,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior director of business intelligence, in a prepared statement.

Among key findings:

• Consumer spending dipped for the region’s three largest parishes, although all three are near pre-pandemic spending levels;

• Hotel occupancy and revenue are both up over-the-week, although a bit below 2019 levels thanks to governmental advisories not to travel this holiday season;

• Mobility is relatively flat, but travel to the workplace is up over-the-week in a majority of Capital Region parishes.

Check out this week’s dashboard.