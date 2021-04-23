Baton Rouge sees unadjusted jobless rate drop in March

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell in March to 5.8%, down from 6.2% in February but up from 4.9% in March 2020, before the pandemic, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.