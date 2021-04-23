Friday, April 23, 2021 EconomyInsider Baton Rouge sees unadjusted jobless rate drop in March By Caitie Burkes - April 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell in March to 5.8%, down from 6.2% in February but up from 4.9% in March 2020, before the pandemic, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in