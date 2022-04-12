2022 Louisiana Survey shows pessimism growing over direction of state

LSU’s 2022 Louisiana Survey finds state residents are most worried about the economy, infrastructure and education, and that confidence in the state government’s ability to solve these problems has dropped to its lowest point since 2004.

This is the first of six reports from the survey, which polled 1,131 Louisiana residents from March 1 to March 21.

According to the findings, two-thirds of respondents, or 66%, say the state is heading in the wrong direction. Just 26% of respondents say the state is heading in the right direction, the smallest share over the nearly two decades that the survey has included this question.

The share mentioning COVID-19 as a top concern dropped from 30% last year to 7 percent this year. In contrast, the share concerned about crime more than doubled from 10 percent to 24%.

Additionally, 25% of Louisiana residents say they are either “very confident” or “somewhat confident” in state government to address important problems effectively.

When it comes to finance and business, 21% of respondents say they expect to be better off financially a year from now, and 7% say they expect good business conditions a year from now.

Approximately two-thirds of respondents, or 65%, say they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A much smaller share of respondents, or 36 percent, say they received a booster against COVID-19. See the report.