Wasted COVID vaccine doses spike in Louisiana amid hesitancy

As coronavirus vaccine interest plummeted in Louisiana, the state saw a spike in the number of wasted shots, with more than 79,000 vaccine doses trashed largely because health providers couldn’t find enough arms quickly enough.

Wasted doses of the life-saving vaccines numbered fewer than 1,500 only four months ago. But data provided to The Associated Press by the Louisiana Department of Health showed the unused, discarded shots surged to more than 50 times that number by July 23.

Meanwhile, another 161,000 doses of the three coronavirus vaccines available across the state are slated to expire within 14 days—a waste the Health Department hopes to avoid either through a possible federal decision to extend the expiration dates or through increased vaccine interest.

While Louisiana has one of the nation’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates, the highly contagious delta variant that is driving record numbers of new infections across parishes is boosting interest in immunizations, says Aly Neel, with the health department. The number of people seeking first doses of the shot doubled last week, as more unvaccinated people with COVID-19 flooded hospitals.

Waste is not uncommon in mass immunization efforts, and the doses trashed in Louisiana so far represent less than 1% of the nearly 3.5 million coronavirus vaccines that reached arms. Read the full story.