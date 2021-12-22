Three ways to prepare if vaccine mandate makes it past the courts 

There’s less than two weeks to go before President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate requiring companies with at least 100 employees to make COVID-19 shots mandatory or submit to regular testing goes into effect on Jan. 4.

The mandate has been held up in federal courts for weeks, and opponents have taken the issue to the Supreme Court. Business groups and Republican-led states want the high court to freeze a federal appeals court decision from Friday that revived the mandate while the appeals process plays out.

So, while there’s still some uncertainty about the mandate, here are three ways businesses can prepare, according to Inc.:

Communicate any upcoming plans ASAP. Leaders must clearly communicate even a rough timeline to employees, and then proceed with handling any requests for an accommodation that employees might make.

Prepare for the unexpected. The deadline to ensure everyone on staff is fully vaccinated or can show a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week is Jan. 4, and OSHA can start. issuing fines Jan. 10. This means it will likely conduct inspections similar to how it has done on other matters, which is to say, unexpectedly.

Figure out where and how to keep employee records. There are many software tools such as VaxAtlas and Medicat that businesses can use to handle and easily access vaccine records. Read the full story from Inc.