Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80 million 

The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant.

The justices on the conservative-leaning court are hearing arguments today, presented by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers. The arguments were expected to last at least two hours.

Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court probably will determine the fate of vaccine requirements affecting more than 80 million people.

Nearly 207 million Americans, 62.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated and more than one-third of the country has received a booster shot, including the nine justices.

Both vaccine rules will exacerbate labor shortages and be costly to businesses, opponents say. “People are going to quit. It will make a bad situation worse and they’re not going to come back,” says Karen Harned, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business’ Small Business Legal Center. Read the full story.