State reports record number of new COVID cases 

The Louisiana Department of Health today reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, with 14,000 people testing positive over the past 24 hours.

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. to address the escalating surge in virus cases. This is Louisiana’s fifth surge of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

Edwards again encouraged residents to get one of the available coronavirus vaccines and to get a booster shot if they’ve already been vaccinated. He also recommended wearing masks in all public indoor settings.

State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter spoke at the briefing to address trends being seen in the latest surge. Kanter noted:

More than 70% of the roughly 1,400 people in Louisiana hospitals with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

Compared to prior surges during the pandemic, fewer of those hospitalized with the virus need ventilators, pointing to differences in the severity of the omicron variant.

When it comes to wearing masks, the more layers of fabric a mask has, the better protection it offers.

Anyone 12 and older is now encouraged to get a booster shot if eligible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Watch the news briefing here. See the LDH’s latest stats here.