SBA issues update on PPP loan forgiveness appeals 

For business owners who received only partial forgiveness on their Paycheck Protection Program loans, consider this your stay of execution.

As Inc. reports, on Jan. 27, the Small Business Administration, quietly issued a procedural notice outlining a new review policy for borrowers who got a partial loan forgiveness decision from their lender, or were instructed to apply for less forgiveness than they wanted.

As of last month, if you want to appeal a partial forgiveness decision you will have 30 days from receipt of a lender’s post-remittance notification to tell the lender. The lender must then file for a loan review on behalf of the borrower within five days. The same process applies to borrowers whose lenders prevented them from applying for full forgiveness.

The SBA is also telling lenders to notify borrowers who previously received partial loan forgiveness that they, too, may request a PPP loan forgiveness review. They must tell the lender of their intentions within 30 days of receiving the lender’s notification of this new policy. Again, if borrowers were asked to apply for less than full value of their original loan, they’re also eligible for a forgiveness decision review. Read the full story.