Phase two gives restaurants more flexibility on spacing of tables

Restaurants and bars that serve food will have considerably more flexibility to configure their dining rooms under the new phase two guidelines announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards Monday and currently being finalized by the state fire marshal.

Under the new guidelines, not only will restaurant dining room capacity increase to 50% from the current 25% in phase one, but restaurant owners will not be required to maintain as much distance between their tables, which could free them up to serve more customers.

That’s significant because some restaurant owners have complained that rules both restricting their capacity and requiring a certain distance between tables have made it difficult to operate at all.

Under the phase one guidelines, restaurants and bars with food permits are required to space their tables 8-10 feet apart, while keeping their occupancy to a maximum of 25%.

Under phase two, tables only have to be spaced 6 feet apart, while overall occupancy can increase to a maximum of 50%.

What’s more, the 6-foot distance can be measured two ways: from table edge to table edge or from the position of a diner seated at one table to the closest seated diner at the adjacent table.

Measuring 6 feet between seated diners rather than table edges could give a restaurant more flexibility to arrange its tables in a way that works with the configuration of its dining room, says Fire Marshal Butch Browning, whose office was tasked with devising the guidelines.

“The idea is to maintain six feet distance between people at different tables,” Browning says. “The challenge is different floor plans. This lets them work with their individual footprint … so if the diners at one table are all on one end of the table and the diners at the next table are at least six feet away, then it works, even if the tables themselves are only four feet, edge to edge.”

Occupancy is based on an establishment’s total square footage, including storage and kitchen space.

Browning says his office has been working with the Louisiana Restaurant Association and other business groups, as well as the Resilient Louisiana Commission to come up with the new guidelines.

The spacing requirements will also apply to event centers and banquet facilities, which can reopen under phase two up to 50% capacity, as long as it does not exceed 250 people.

The fire marshal does not plan to patrol establishments for enforcement, but Browning says he’s not worried restaurants will violate the new protocols. So far, local establishments have been extremely cooperative, he says, and doesn’t expect that to change.

“We’re only going to deal with situations where there is a concern or a call,” he says. “Most of the calls we’ve gotten, we’ve been calling them (the restaurant) on the phone and having a discussion. Everyone has been very cooperative.”

Browning says he will post the phase two guidelines on the Opensafely.la.gov website late today or early Wednesday.