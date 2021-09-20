Pennington conducting trial to see if Moderna’s COVID vaccine is safe for children

Pennington Biomedical Research Center today announced it is conducting its first vaccination trial, participating in testing the safety and effectiveness of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12 in a phase three clinical trial.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet authorized any COVID-19 vaccines for use in children under 12, though Pfizer today announced it plans to ask for authorization after a successful study.

Amy Thomassie, research nurse and lead study coordinator, says the current phase of the study involves three different age cohorts with 75% of the children receiving the vaccine and 25 percent receiving the placebo. The FDA will review the results as part of the approval process for the Moderna vaccine’s use in children, says Dr. Daniel Hsia, associate professor and principal investigator for the study.

Executive Director Dr. John Kirwan says Pennington’s selection as one of the sites for this vaccine trial is an important milestone for the research center and marks a new chapter for its clinical trials unit, which helped test many of the prescription medications used to treat diabetes and all of the prescription medications used for weight loss.