Omicron surge shows signs of easing  

Following more than a month of soaring infection, the latest surge in coronavirus cases is showing signs of slowing in a handful of areas across the U.S. that were hit earliest by the omicron variant—offering a glimmer of hope that this wave is starting to ease, CNBC reports.

This is a good sign for businesses, which have been dealing with outbreaks among workers and operating with short staffs.

The U.S. has reported an average of nearly 800,000 cases per day over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than three times the level seen during last winter’s previous record. But in a handful of states and cities, particularly on the East Coast, cases appear to have plateaued or fallen in recent days.

The Louisiana Department of Health has not released data since Friday, because it is closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, Baton Rouge General released a report today saying it has 87 COVID-19 patients in the hospital currently, up from 73 last Monday. The weekly increase in patients at BRG was the smallest in the past month.

Experts predict the omicron wave will fall almost as quickly as it rose, leaving the U.S. with relatively low cases of COVID-19 sometime in February or March, with cities hit the earliest likely reaching that point sooner. Read the full story.