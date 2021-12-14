OLOL pauses worker vaccine mandate; other local hospitals stay the course

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has paused its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees as litigation over the policy plays out.

Many hospitals nationwide have put their mandates on hold, citing worker shortages, now that the Biden administration’s requirement that health care workers get the shots has been put on hold by a federal judge.

In Louisiana, the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport has ruled that a previously dismissed lawsuit over the mandate should get a hearing. The Louisiana Supreme Court heard arguments in that suit on Dec. 7 but has not issued a ruling.

“Once we have a little more clarity there, we are going to revisit [the policy],” says Chrislyn Maher, a spokesperson for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, of which OLOL is a part. “We’re going to continue to work with employees who have not met either the vaccination or exemption requirements.”

New hires at OLOL are required to be fully vaccinated prior to their start date and all team members are required to continue observing masking requirements set by the system’s COVID Task Force.

Ochsner has paused its mandate for workers in Shreveport and Monroe as the legal challenge plays out. But systemwide, Ochsner’s mandate kicked in on Oct. 29, and south Louisiana facilities are at 100% compliance, spokesperson Daryl Cetnar says.

At Baton Rouge General, the policy also remains in place. More than 90% of employees are now vaccinated, and those who are not are undergoing quarterly training and are required to wear a mask while at work, spokesperson Katherine Johnston says.

At Woman’s Hospital, the current policy is that all employees and medical staff are required to report vaccination status. Should the federal vaccine mandate be upheld in the courts, the hospital plans to comply with all federal requirements.

“We continue to encourage vaccination, and more than 80% of our staff have been vaccinated to this point,” spokesperson Caroline Isemann says.