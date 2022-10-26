Millions of US workers are dealing with long COVID 

Sixteen million people of working age in the U.S. suffer with long COVID and of those, some 2 million to 4 million were unemployed in June and July, according to an August 2022 Brookings Institution report, which analyzes U.S. Census Bureau survey information.

It’s one of numerous papers, surveys, and studies attempting to assess the effect of long COVID on workers, businesses and the overall economy. Long COVID is classified by the Mayo Clinic as suffering from new, returning or ongoing symptoms, and can include fatigue, chest pain, joint pain, dizziness, headaches, digestive issues, blood clots and brain fog.

The cost in lost wages has already been great. The report puts the amount between $170 billion to $230 billion a year. And a National Bureau of Economic Research paper published in September found that workers with COVID-19 absences could see their earnings fall by about $9,000 in the 14 months afterward.

Advocates for people with disabilities are already proposing a number of policies to provide economic stability to long COVID sufferers.

