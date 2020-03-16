Lunchtime frustrations: Waitr glitches leave area restaurants confused

Restaurants already struggling amid the coronavirus spread received another jolt during the lunchtime rush when it became clear there was an issue with the Waitr system.

Multiple restaurants in Baton Rouge were having trouble receiving orders from the Lafayette-based food delivery service. Michael Dellocono, managing partner at Rocco’s New Orleans Style Po-Boy and Cafe on Drusilla Lane, says he didn’t know something was wrong until he fielded a call from a customer and then started receiving digital calls from Waitr.

“We did everything we could to try to contact (Waitr),” Dellocono says. “We tried texting through the tablet, through the app, and tried calling. … They’ve cut back so much with staffing that you can’t get a hold of them as far as customer service goes.”

The few customers that they know tried to place orders through Waitr eventually canceled them, he says, and he doesn’t know the full impact the glitch had on the business. As of 3 p.m., the service remains unavailable for Rocco’s.

Francois Alza, owner of Francois Cafe & Grill, was also frustrated with the delivery app service today, which he says botched around six to-go orders for the restaurant. Like Rocco’s, it appeared that orders were not going through the service to the restaurant.

Waitr representatives told Alza the glitch was a technical issue. Waitr service has since been restored for the restaurant.

Alyssa Brown, a hostess at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, and Casey Evans, with Dearman’s, both told Daily Report that they were also experiencing issues with receiving Waitr orders today.

“I did call customer support,” she says, “but after 10 to 15 minutes of waiting, I had to hang up.”

Waitr representatives were unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.