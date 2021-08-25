LSU details how it will enforce new vaccine rules

LSU announced this week that students would either have to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine or officially opt out of being vaccinated and submit to regular testing by Sept. 10. The consequences for not doing so are steep.

If a student misses the deadline to either show proof of vaccination or submit a waiver, they will not be able to schedule classes for the spring semester until they come into compliance, says Ernie Ballard, LSU media relations director.

Before the semester began, all students had to submit proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Seventy percent of students did this, Ballard says, and the 30% that did not were sent an email prompting them to complete that step. If they do not by Sept. 10, they will be unenrolled and receive a prorated tuition refund.

Around Oct. 15—the deadline for students to submit proof of full vaccination, or both shots, —all students will be asked to again confirm their vaccination status.

When a student elects to sign the opt-out waiver, Ballard says, they will be subject to testing protocols on campus. The protocols outline that 25% of all unvaccinated individuals will be tested randomly once a week.

This is to try to capture a good representation of campus, Ballard says, and will include both on- and off-campus residents.

If unvaccinated students do not come in for testing, he says, this will be considered a breach of the agreement they signed in their opt-out waiver, and they will no longer be a part of the LSU community.

“We either test for COVID or you have the vaccine,” LSU President William Tate said on Monday. “One or the other to be in the community.”