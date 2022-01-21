Louisianans receive more than $32M in COVID funeral aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out tens of millions of dollars to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19.

As The Center Square reports, data released by FEMA this month shows the agency paid a total of $32.2 million to 4,677 residents to cover the funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths since January 20, 2020.

The funeral assistance program, funded by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act, covers 100% of funeral expenses for COVID-19-related deaths.

FEMA has spent a total of more than $1.6 billion in awards to 247,000 people for COVID-19-related funeral expenses in all states and U.S. territories. Read the full story.