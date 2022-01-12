Louisiana sets another COVID-19 daily case count record 

The omicron variant continues to fuel an increase in coronavirus cases in Louisiana. The state health department reported a new single-day high for COVID-19 cases with 17,592, eclipsing a record set last week by nearly 2,800.

The Louisiana Department also reported 1,999 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

According to Louisiana Illuminator, individuals age 5-17 (20%) and 18-29 (20%) accounted for the largest share of new cases, followed by the 30-39 age group (17%). Region 2 reported the most new cases with 31%, followed by Region 1 (Greater New Orleans) at 15% and Region 9 (Northshore) at 12%..

Health officials attribute 97.5% of the new COVID-19 cases to community spread, as opposed to congregate settings where people gather together.

However, according to the Associated Press, scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.

The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.