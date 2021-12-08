Louisiana reports more Omicron cases; Pfizer says booster effective against it 

Additional cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered in Louisiana, as of this morning, WBRZ-TV reports, but it has yet to arrive in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced three additional probable cases in the state.

LDH says one of the cases involves an individual in the Acadiana region who traveled internationally. This individual did not require hospitalization. The other two cases involve individuals in the Greater New Orleans area. LDH says it does not have additional information on these two cases at this time.

However, as the new variant is spreading across the country, pharmaceutical firm Pfizer said this morning that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer protection against omicron, even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. Pfizer and partner BioNTech say that while two doses may not protect enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased by 25-fold people’s levels of virus-fighting antibodies against the omicron variant. Read more about Pfizer’s announcement.