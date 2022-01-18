Louisiana marks 1 million COVID cases  

Louisiana surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases today, meaning that nearly one in four residents has tested positive for the virus since it arrived in Louisiana in March 2020.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,025,748 total COVID-19 cases today, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter to release statements marking the pandemic milestone. Edwards again promoted mask-wearing and asked that anyone eligible get one of the available vaccines.

“While thankfully Omicron is on average less likely to put you in the hospital than other variants, that is just an average,” Kanter said. “It is still possible to get very sick from COVID-19 as the large number of people currently hospitalized in Louisiana show us.”

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said today that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic—deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns—could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly, WAFB-TV reports.

Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine equity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we may never end the virus” because such pandemic viruses end up becoming part of the ecosystem, but the public health emergency can end this year.