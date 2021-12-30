Gov. Edwards urges mitigation measures to slow omicron spread

Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the fifth wave of COVID-19 during a news conference this afternoon, urging Louisiana residents to adhere to measures aimed at slowing the virus’s spread and to get vaccinated, WDSU-TV reports.

Edwards’ pre-New Year’s Eve speech comes one day after the state recorded the highest single-day virus case spike ever with more than 12,000 cases confirmed, beating the previous record of 9,000. The Louisiana Department of Health also announced Wednesday that it estimates the proportion of omicron cases in the state is 88.5% for the week ending Dec. 25.

“We need to take this surge very seriously,” Edwards said. “It is very important that people not go to the emergency room just to be tested for COVID-19.”

Edwards also said hospital capacity is becoming an issue statewide. Read the full story.