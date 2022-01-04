Omicron forces Baton Rouge offices to again change policies

The omicron variant, which spreads more rapidly than other COVID-19 variants, has local offices once again updating their pandemic policies as employees return from the holiday break.

Some businesses, including Postlethwaite & Netterville and law firm McGlinchey Stafford, have begun asking workers to mask up again when away from their desks.

P&N had done away with the mask requirement after delta variant cases eased, human resources director Karen Breaux says, but the number of recently reported exposures and positive cases in the office drove them to reinstate the policy.

McGlinchey Stafford tracks the CDC’s COVID-19 positivity rate for East Baton Rouge Parish, says Drew Patty, managing member of the firm’s Baton Rouge office, and when those numbers reach a higher range, like now, the office masks up again.

McGlinchey Stafford and local design firm Duplantis Design Group have also recently shortened the quarantine time for employees testing positive for COVID-19 to five days, per the CDC’s post-Christmas recommendation.

None of the businesses has instituted a mandatory vaccination or testing policy. McGlinchey’s policy is that if an employee is vaccinated, masks are less stringently required, Patty says. P&N is waiting on the federal government’s ruling on the OSHA vaccine mandate before implementing anything, Breaux says.

“There’s one word for it—exhausting,” Breaux says. “You have to manage through all of this until something else, some ruling or mandate, comes down that all people must be vaccinated. We’re just going to try to navigate these waters as best we can.”