Jeff Landry among AGs challenging vaccination rule for health care providers 

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced this morning he has filed a lawsuit against a new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule that mandates COVID-19 vaccines for employees, which he says will cause a health care shortage.

In his suit challenging the legality of the rule, which will affect most full-time and part-time employees at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding, Landry claims the mandate will also upend Louisiana’s state budget. Landry isn’t alone in challenging the rule in Louisiana federal court—he’s part of a coalition of 12 states, including Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

The lawsuit marks the latest challenge to the federal requirements, which are expected to cover more than 17 million workers in hospitals and other health care settings nationwide, including about 76,000 providers.

To comply with this regulation, Becker’s Hospital Review writes, health care facilities must establish a policy ensuring staff have received at least one vaccine dose before providing any treatment or other services by Dec. 6, just three weeks from today. Staff must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. The regulation also requires health care facilities to develop plans and processes to provide exemptions and accommodations as appropriate.

The complaint from the 12-state coalition follows a lawsuit filed Nov. 10 by a coalition of 10 states over the health care worker vaccination mandate. Read more.