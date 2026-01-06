A region rich in school choice

Choice is the hallmark of K-12 education in the Capital Region, says Taylor Gast, administrative director of communications for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Public, private and charter schools span the metro area, offering programs tailored to nearly every learning style and family preference. “You could attend a traditional school based on home address or opt into a specialized program,” Gast says. “You’re not narrowed to a home attendance zone.”

One parish, many pathways

East Baton Rouge Parish operates one of Louisiana’s most expansive magnet systems, serving K–12 students through themed options that span STEM, business and law, foreign language, visual and performing arts, and gifted and talented programs. Baton Rouge Magnet High School is regularly ranked among Louisiana’s top public high schools and distinguished by its combination of AP-level academics and unique programs.

Traditional public schools are also experimenting with innovative approaches. At Riveroaks Elementary School, a Harry Potter-like house system, inspired by the Ron Clark Academy, builds belonging and improves attendance through team-based incentives, demonstrating how creative thinking can transform school culture.

All of the district’s high schools offer programs with an industry or workforce focus. In 2025, the district partnered with Associated Builders and Contractors for education in trades such as welding and carpentry. High school students also have the option of spending half a day at the Career and Technical Education Center, where they can learn coding, IT, cooking or emergency medical services skills.

“We want our children to be ready to enter the workforce right out of high school, or if they choose to go to college, to have those skills in their back pocket,” Gast says.

“We have a ton of opportunities for kids with special needs, for kids who have English as a second language,” Gast notes. “We’re making sure that any child coming into EBR has a home, where they will be educated and loved.”

Charters find their stride

Meanwhile, charter schools continue gaining momentum. BASIS Baton Rouge Materra, the only open-enrollment A-rated school in EBR in 2024, delivers a challenging, STEM-infused liberal arts program, plus specialties in engineering, Mandarin and the arts, designed for college prep. IDEA Public Schools maintains its focus on college readiness through structured curricula and extensive student supports.

Opening in fall 2026, the Louisiana Academy of Production, in partnership with Celtic Studios, will blend core academics with training in film, television, digital media, set design, editing, cinematography and the business of production. Launching with 90 ninth graders, LAAP will eventually expand to approximately 550 students, creating a direct pipeline from classroom to career in Louisiana’s film industry.

Private schools: Where rigor meets reputation

The region’s secular and Catholic private schools remain a major draw for relocating families, with Catholic education forming a particularly strong pillar in East Baton Rouge Parish. St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic High School, two of the state’s most recognized Catholic high schools, consistently post near 100% college acceptance rates, strong ACT averages and standout extracurricular opportunities. Episcopal School of Baton Rouge is known for its 10:1 student-teacher ratio and rigorous academics. Runnels School provides small classes and individualized instruction. The Dunham School offers a well-established college-prep environment featuring strong arts and athletics programs.

Suburbs set the pace

The broader Capital Region includes four of Louisiana’s 10 highest-performing districts: Zachary, West Feliciana, Central and Ascension Parish. West Feliciana Parish rose to the top of the state rankings in the 2024-2025 school year.

Ascension holds the top spot in a state progress index that measures student growth. It’s also the largest district to earn and maintain an “A” rating. A 2018 LSU economic impact study for Ascension Public Schools found that schools were the most important factor for families in deciding to live in Ascension Parish.

Superintendent Edith Walker points to small class sizes, regular student assessments and a technology millage that provides $13 million annually as key reasons for this success.

Fifty-three percent of students in grades 3-12 achieve mastery and advanced levels on state tests, the highest rate in the state. Mastery means students are ready for the next grade level. “Yes, we are No. 1 in the state,” Walker says. “But we are at 53% and for me that is not good enough. I will not be satisfied as a superintendent until we can get all our students to mastery and advanced levels.”

Ascension also operates one of the state’s strongest career and technical education systems, offering more than 50 industry-based credentials in fields such as process technology, instrument technology, EMT and welding. Students can earn an associate’s degree through the district’s partnership with River Parishes Community College, creating a seamless transition from high school to higher education or the workforce.

Other top priorities for Walker are to continue to secure college funding for graduates, who earned more than $27 million in scholarships in 2025, and to improve the graduation rate, which is now at 91%. “I’d love it to be 95% or higher. I’d like it to be 100, but a realistic goal is 95%.”

Livingston Parish maintains an overall A rating from the state and offers robust extracurricular offerings and growing career-technical pathways. Zachary Community Schools, meanwhile, consistently rank among Louisiana’s best, earning one of the highest district performance scores statewide year after year.