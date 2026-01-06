The Capital Region’s startup support squad

Every startup needs a hype crew—and the Capital Region has a bench that’s building momentum. From investor matchmakers and campus-based incubators to statewide initiatives designed to keep good ideas from leaving Louisiana, this is the support squad helping founders turn big ideas into real companies.

NexusLA

A statewide initiative aimed at bolstering Louisiana’s technology and innovation ecosystem, NexusLA has launched programs such as “Tech Tailgates” to connect with and support tech entrepreneurs across the state.

Innovation Catalyst

A nonprofit venture development organization, Innovation Catalyst aims to strengthen the Louisiana entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting early-stage, high-growth companies with capital, coaching and connections.

Louisiana Growth Fund

The growth fund is an initiative of Louisiana Innovation, a new division of Louisiana Economic Development that was launched at the Super Bowl LIX Innovation Day event in New Orleans in early 2025. It’s designed to keep promising startups in Louisiana by supplying the capital they need to scale without leaving the state.

Foodii Business Incubator

Foodii is the official name for the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute, a resource center and business incubator that helps entrepreneurs start and grow food businesses.

LSU Innovation Park

The LSU Innovation Park is a dedicated complex for research commercialization and technology innovation that provides entrepreneurs and companies with the resources, facilities and expertise they need to grow their businesses.

Red Stick Angels

An angel investor network, Red Stick Angels identifies, vets and funds early-stage, high-growth companies throughout Louisiana. It operates as the wholly owned subsidiary of Innovation Catalyst Inc., a nonprofit venture development organization dedicated to fostering the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The alliance

Through The Alliance’s coaching groups and his “Muddy Waters Clear Vision” podcast, entrepreneur Stuart Gilly helps others navigate challenges, connect with peers and build stronger, more resilient companies.

IN CONVERSATION

“Baton Rouge offers a unique environment for aspiring entrepreneurs, combining a supportive business climate, access to world-class academic expertise from LSU and a rapidly growing consumer market. Louisiana’s rich culinary heritage makes the city especially attractive for specialty food ventures. Innovation thrives here, and new businesses … benefit from strong partnerships with LSU, the AgCenter, state agencies and local economic development organizations.”

—Achyut Adhikari, interim director, Foodii

“Baton Rouge has an exceptionally strong community of talented and driven tech founders. The diversity of startups and entrepreneurs here creates a network of support that you can rely on through both the highs and the lows of building and scaling a company.”

—Courtney Sparkman, founder and CEO, OfficerReports.com