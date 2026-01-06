Startups to watch: Baton Rouge’s entrepreneurial surge

Put researchers, incubators and investors in the same ecosystem, and you get a region where innovation can thrive. That momentum is showing up in the number of Capital Region startups now drawing attention far beyond Louisiana.

CodeGig

CodeGig is a Baton Rouge software firm that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to help industrial companies predict and monitor their carbon emissions and track their tax credit incentives. At the Louisiana Energy Awards last year, founder and CEO Kellen Francis was honored as the 2025 Emerging Energy Leader.

EncoreCO2

EncoreCO2 is redefining chemical manufacturing with its carbon recycling technology. As one of Future Use of Energy in Louisiana’s, or FUEL’s, first proof-of-concept awardees, EncoreCO2 is accelerating critical carbon solutions from lab to market.

Alvin Ray’s Bayou Best Pickles

The pickles produced by Alvin Ray’s, a participant in the Foodii business incubator at LSU, are sold at more than 700 stores in six states, with the brand continuing to grow. They’ve also been shipped as far away as Ireland, Australia, London, Canada and Kuwait.

ApplicaRAD Inc.

ApplicaRAD develops a commercial-grade, low-power sensor with onboard AI for tracking carbon emissions. The company received funding from the FUEL program in early 2025 for its “Intelligent Carbon Sensor Network” project.

Tigeraire

In 2021, Tigeraire, a tech startup at the LSU Innovation Park, signed a deal with General Catalyst, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm behind Venmo, Stripe, Airbnb and TikTok, as their lead investor. That made Tigeraire the first company in the history of the state to attract seed funding from a global top 50 venture capital firm. Tigeraire manufactures interior helmet fans to improve air circulation, reduce fogging and lower sweat for athletes and industrial workers.

Tre’s Street Kitchen

Another beneficiary of the Foodii business incubator, Tre’s Street Kitchen recently partnered with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and the Louisiana Travel Association to host an event and retail pop-up at the iconic Chelsea Market in New York City through TasteLouisiana.org.

ZenTech Concrete Solutions

Also located at the LSU Innovation Park, Zentech Concrete Solutions offers an alternative to traditional slurry seals, creating a protective pavement coating that produces zero or negative carbon emission.

IN CONVERSATION

What builders and backers say

“The Baton Rouge region offers startups an affordable and supportive environment to grow. At LSU Innovation Park, we provide innovators and entrepreneurs with expert business coaching, tailored programs, mentorship and access to lab and office space. We connect emerging companies with the resources and relationships that accelerate their path to the marketplace.”

—Jason Boudreaux, LSU Innovation Park

“CodeGig is a perfect example of why the Capital Region is a great place to start a company. When Kellen Francis, the CEO and founder of CodeGig, decided to launch his company, he had a clear pathway to success.”

—William C. Ellison, CEO, Innovation Catalyst Inc.