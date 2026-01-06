Sectors: Energy’s next chapter

The Capital Region is experiencing unprecedented investment in the industrial space. Existing industrial giants, as well as a host of new investors, are announcing expansions or grassroots projects.

ExxonMobil

The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery and Chemical Plant constitute one of the largest and most integrated refining and petrochemical complexes in the world. In total, the facilities employ approximately 2,500 workers. It’s also leading in sustainability initiatives, most recently partnering with AtmosClear BR to provide carbon transportation and storage services for the company’s new biomass energy facility at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.

BASF

BASF’s manufacturing complex in Geismar is the company’s largest site in North America, and the largest private employer in Ascension Parish with approximately 3,000 employees and contractors. In 2025, BASF began converting the production of its intermediates division’s standard grade amine portfolio to 100% renewable electricity through solar and wind renewable electricity credits. The transition began in the last quarter of 2025, with full implementation planned in 2026.

Dow

Dow Louisiana Operations in Plaquemine employed nearly 1,300 workers in 2024, along with another 1,500 contractors. The local facility is investing heavily in carbon capture initiatives, including a partnership with Denbury to capture carbon dioxide from its ethylene oxide plant and transport it via pipeline for use in Denbury’s enhanced oil recovery operations.

Hydrogen investments

As reducing carbon emissions becomes a primary goal of most industrial owners, the development of alternative fuels is increasing. In Ascension Parish, many of these investments are in the hydrogen space. Air Products is investing $4.5 billion in a blue hydrogen complex, and Clean Hydrogen Works has proposed a $7.5 billion hydrogen-ammonia project. Another significant investment is a proposed $426 million carbon-free hydrogen facility by Monarch Energy.

Carbon capture investments

Carbon capture initiatives are gaining traction across the Capital Region. The largest include an $800 million AtmosClear plant at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and a $4 billion low-carbon ammonia facility by CF Industries in Ascension Parish. The AtmosClear project focuses on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to remove carbon, while CF Industries’ ammonia facility will capture and sequester its own CO2 emissions.

Renewables investments

Leading the pack of large-scale investment in the renewables market will be the proposed Grön Fuels project, a potentially $9.2 billion facility for producing renewable fuels. Additionally, Arbor Renewable Gas LLC is evaluating an $800 million renewable gasoline facility in West Baton Rouge Parish.

IN CONVERSATION

“Our country is on the threshold of a new era of energy demand, and Louisiana finds itself well-positioned to lead this growing sector. As the need for more energy increases globally with the construction of new data centers and AI-driven technologies, at home we are investing in the technologies and infrastructure that support both long-term energy security and environmental progress. With the growth of sustainable technologies such as carbon capture and sequestration and blue hydrogen production, we have the opportunity to become a national energy leader in a way that is both sustainable and economically strategic for the state.” — David Cresson, president and CEO of LCA/LCIA