Zydeco partners with Brass to bring hockey merch downtown

Fans of Baton Rouge Zydeco soon can shop downtown for t-shirts, jerseys and handpainted hockey pucks to show their team spirit, thanks to a partnership between the new hockey team and the gift shop Brass by Circa 1857.

Brass won’t be the exclusive vendor of Zydeco products, but it will be the only downtown shop selling those items.

The partnership is unique for teams in the FPHL, with most teams’ merchandise limited to online shops and merchandise stands at games, both of which remain part of Zydeco’s plans.

“We’re trying to do everything local,” says Kelli Mahon, the Zydeco’s vice president of hockey operations, who explains the partnership grew out of a mutual excitement for both brands.

Mahon explains that Brass selling Zydeco merchandise is a win-win, bringing fans into the gift shop and bringing the Zydeco to the attention of The Brass’ customer base.

Brass co-owner Luke Lognion says both entities are committed to an economically viable downtown neighborhood, noting it’s also an opportunity to help grow the sports culture beyond Louisiana’s longtime favorite college and professional teams.