Zoning Advisory Committee abolished amid questions over potential conflicts of interest

Planning Director Frank Duke has notified the members of his Zoning Advisory Committee that their services will no longer be needed. In an email Tuesday to the 12-member group, Duke says his decision to effectively disband the informal yet influential ZAC came after he received information from the Parish Attorney’s Office suggesting the group could pose an ethics problem for the Planning Commission.

“Last month, the parish attorney advised me that, as a result of research done by that office, it represented an ethical conflict to have a committee advise the Planning Commission regarding ordinance changes if that committee included members who represented entities that, at times, came before the Planning Commission seeking approval of projects,” Duke says in the email. “I was advised that the Zoning Advisory Committee could not contain any representatives of the industries/organizations that give the committee value. Accordingly … a new Zoning Advisory Committee should not be appointed in 2017.”

