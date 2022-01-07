Zen-Jus health food store brings organic meals to Zachary 

The number of businesses purveying healthy foods and drinks in Baton Rouge is on the rise. From juice shops to vegan-friendly restaurants, several new concepts like Fresh Junkie have popped up over the past several years but the same can’t always be said for the rest of the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Brittany Lawrence is a Zachary native who struggled to find healthy food in her neighborhood. Until she opened Zen-Jus on Main Street in Zachary in 2020, the mother of three had to drive up to 30 minutes to get organic groceries and plant-based meals.

Since its opening, Zen-Jus has become a convenient shop for people to pick up cold-pressed juices, coffee drinks, plant-based milks, alkaline meals and vegan plant-based meals.

The holistic shop also sells locally made soaps, incense, sage, essential oils, vitamins and alternative medicines.

Lawrence makes all of the fresh-pressed juices in-house and says she aimed to create a one-stop shop for people seeking plant-based foods, natural household items and locally made gifts.

