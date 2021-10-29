Year-over-year city-parish sales and use tax collections climb nearly 10%

For the city and parish combined, recurring city-parish sales and use tax collections totaled $17.84 million in August, a 9.9% increase over the same month last year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the city-parish finance department, which also found that collections in August were down some $855,000 from July.

Since the beginning of the year, the city-parish has accumulated more than $143 million—about a 15% year-to-date spike.

Sales tax collections, less vehicle taxes, were down inside and outside of city limits compared to July. The city of Baton Rouge saw a nearly 8% increase in collections in August compared to 2020, and the parish saw a nearly 13% increase.

Vehicle tax collections in the city, which totaled 864,799 in August, were up 22% that month from the year before, and collections in the parish were down 7% from the year before. Read the full report.