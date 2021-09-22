Working from home should be less stressful post-pandemic 

Businesses are reopening their offices and moving toward a hybrid workspace, and about half of remote workers are looking forward to being back at their jobs in-person.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, working from home in the time before coronavirus was starkly different. Professionals who don’t like remote work may not actually know what it could be like when companies are dealing with the impacts of coronavirus.

For one, working from home before the pandemic was less stressful. The pandemic-induced downturn meant that employees had to adjust to working from home while worrying about whether they would soon be unemployed. Not to mention coping with personal or family health crises—or worrying about the possibility of getting sick and dying.

Another plus of living outside a pandemic is that children can go to school fully in-person. Over the past year and a half, so many people gave remote work a shot while also having their children to care for.

While many longtime remote workers say their meeting time increased over the course of the pandemic, that isn’t what remote work will always be like. Once colleagues can meet face-to-face on the day or two or three they may spend at the office, there will be every reason to keep meetings to those office days, preserving remote days as sanctuaries for quiet, focused work. Read the full story.