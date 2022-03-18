Woman’s Hospital names new CEO

Woman’s Hospital today announced it has chosen Rene Ragas as its next president and chief executive officer.

Ragas is a Louisiana native with more than two decades of experience as a health care executive in the Baton Rouge area and surrounding regions. Most recently, he has served within Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System as CEO of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa since 2014 and Northshore market president since 2017.

In May, Ragas will take the reins from Paul Cleckner, who has served as interim CEO since last fall when Dr. Barbara Griffith left to become CEO of Duke Raleigh Hospital in North Carolina. Griffith spent just two years at the helm of the 165-bed hospital.

The latest leadership change is part of several major shifts for the hospital over the past two years. In early 2021, Ochsner announced it had acquired the largest OB/GYN practice in the market, Louisiana Women’s Healthcare, which delivers more than 62% of the babies at Woman’s and occupies three floors in Woman’s physician office building.

In August, the hospital made public its plans to partner with New Orleans-based LCMC on cost sharing of services, equipment and technology, including the system’s electronic medical records platform, Epic Community Connect. And then in October, Executive Vice President Stephanie Anderson retired.

See the full announcement about Woman’s new CEO.