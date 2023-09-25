With football season here, sports betting is about to explode 

More than 150 million sports bets were placed in Louisiana during August, bringing in more than $2.1 million in tax revenue and even more for the sportsbooks across the state.

With football season fully underway, the number sports wagers is only going to get higher, The Daily Advertiser reports.

Louisiana had 26 million more wagers in August 2023 than in August 2022―an increase of more than 20%.

The seven months with college or NFL games in 2022—January, February, August, September, October, November and December—accounted for more than 1.4 billion wagers, about 63% of the total placed that year. They also accounted for about 63.2% of the taxes paid to the state during the year, and 62.6% of the total amount bet that year. Read the full story.