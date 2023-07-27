Thursday, July 27, 2023 BusinessInsider VP tapped to plan LSU’s future strategy leaves after two years By David Jacobs - July 27, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) Mark Bieger, who served as LSU’s vice president of strategy for two years, has left for a new job leading the West Point Association of Graduates. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in