Will women ever achieve parity in the C-Suite? A new survey says Americans are split 

Despite women serving as chief executives and board members at record rates—10.6% and 30.4%, respectively—the share of women in top business positions remains well below their share of the population.

According to a new study from the Pew Research Center, a majority of Americans—55%—say there are too few women in top executive business positions, down from 59% in 2018.

Among those who say there are too few women in top business positions, 79% say it would be ideal to have the same number of women and men in leadership roles.

The most prevalent reason those surveyed gave for the disparity is women having to do more to prove themselves than men at 58%, followed by gender discrimination, family responsibilities, businesses not being ready to hire women for these positions and sexual harassment creating an environment that makes it harder for women to succeed.

Those surveyed were split about their optimism for a change. Half said that even as more women move into management roles, men will continue to hold more of these top positions, with a similar share of 48% saying that as more women move into management roles, it’s only a matter of time before there are as many women as men in top executive positions in business. Read the whole study.