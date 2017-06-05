Will a new transit hub in north Baton Rouge help turn CATS around?

A CATS bus is photographed downtown. (Photo by Collin RIchie)

The head of the Capital Area Transit System expects to spend more than $1 million on a new transit hub in north Baton Rouge as part of a broader effort to turn around a bus system that has been in the “doldrums” for more than a decade.

CATS CEO Bill Deville announced several initiatives at the Press Club of Baton Rouge today, including an analysis of how efficient Baton Rouge’s bus system is compared to other similar-sized cities.

“I know we have a lot of catching up to do,” Deville said. “We’ve got to change the image of CATS—not only for our riders, but for the public as well.”

The CATS Board of Commissioners approved plans for the north Baton Rouge transit hub in April. Last month, the LSU Board of Supervisors agreed to sell land next to its health center on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive to CATS for the hub. Deville said he will not have an exact budget for the project until after the federal government approves an environmental study, but he estimates the hub will cost upwards of $1 million.

